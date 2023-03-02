Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT at $16.95

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPTF. HSBC raised shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($19.57) to €17.70 ($18.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Getlink alerts:

Getlink Price Performance

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Getlink has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.