Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney Sells 8,404 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE BNL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 946,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

