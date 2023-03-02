Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney Sells 8,404 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE BNL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 946,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.13.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 152.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.