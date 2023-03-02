British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5 %
BTAFF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. 7,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $45.65.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
