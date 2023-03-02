Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

