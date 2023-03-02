Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Brightcove has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 158,186 shares of company stock valued at $829,906. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.