Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 19,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Brickell Biotech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brickell Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Further Reading

