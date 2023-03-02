Brian Gayle Sells 1,156 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.55, a PEG ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
