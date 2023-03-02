Brian Gayle Sells 1,156 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.55, a PEG ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

