Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 31,569 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,569 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.4 %

ZION stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

