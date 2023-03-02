Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 26,110 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,110 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

