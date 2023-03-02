Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,758 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

