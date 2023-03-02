Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Globe Life worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GL opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

