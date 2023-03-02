Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,889 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of AerSale worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AerSale by 75.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AerSale by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 47.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.42. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

