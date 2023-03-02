Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $45,185,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

