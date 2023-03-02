Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.10.

Shares of HII stock opened at $215.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

