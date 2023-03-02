Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,370. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ COOP opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

