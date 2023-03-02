Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Callon Petroleum worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

CPE stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

