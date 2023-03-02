Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 95,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
