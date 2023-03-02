BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 740 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($8.93) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.60) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.62) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.12) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 187 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.