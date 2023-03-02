BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. BOX also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

BOX Trading Down 13.3 %

NYSE:BOX traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 5,934,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,191. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -255.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at BOX

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,679,649.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $382,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,679,649.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,307,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.