Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.50. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 3,542,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,832 shares.The stock last traded at $15.38 and had previously closed at $15.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOWL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 35,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,050,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,050,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,618,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,078,783.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,185,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 2.2% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 206,858 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Bowlero by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 337,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

