Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.93

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.93 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 252975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.
Boston Properties Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
