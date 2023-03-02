Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $24.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,577.07. The stock had a trading volume of 174,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,372. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,581.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,315.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,040.86.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

