BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.76 and last traded at $72.78. Approximately 30,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 520,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,512,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

