BNB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.58 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion and approximately $377.58 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $301.16 or 0.01279954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,894,996 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,895,189.92148757 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 304.91431014 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1201 active market(s) with $361,880,729.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

