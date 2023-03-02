BMO Capital Markets Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$180.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of WNGRF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630. George Weston has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

