BMO Capital Markets Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$36.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

FN stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.36. 33,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.79. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$42.63.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

About First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,938,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,308,287.18. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184. 71.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.