BMO Capital Markets Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $154.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.9 %

CLH opened at $133.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $136.74.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,682,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

