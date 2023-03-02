Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,707 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 318.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,424 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $391,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $75.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

