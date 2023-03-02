Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $175.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day moving average is $148.78. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 7.06%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

