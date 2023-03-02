Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PROG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

