Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

