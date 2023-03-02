Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,510 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DUK opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

