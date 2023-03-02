Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,363 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %

About Liberty Global

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

