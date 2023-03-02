Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $142.86 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $144.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

