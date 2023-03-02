Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 16,571 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.51 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.