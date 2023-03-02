Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading

