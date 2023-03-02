Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Block were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Block by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,539,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66, a PEG ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

