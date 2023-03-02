bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $3,896,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $518,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at $5,844,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 54,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. bleuacacia has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

