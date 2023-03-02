Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Down 2.4%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 137,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 179,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Blackrock Silver from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

