BlackRock Inc. Sells 672,433 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,178,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 672,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $1,587,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

FANG stock opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.30.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

