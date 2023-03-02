BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,736,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,820,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $155.58 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

