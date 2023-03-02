BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.82% of CDW worth $1,652,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.18 and its 200 day moving average is $181.85. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

