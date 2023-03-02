BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.93% of Waters worth $1,750,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $309.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.65. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

