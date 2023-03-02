BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.24% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $2,125,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $142.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,553 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

