BlackRock Inc. Has $1.85 Billion Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595,535 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Entergy worth $1,851,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 123.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,060,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Entergy by 27.0% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,081,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,485,000 after purchasing an additional 442,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.59. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,537. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

