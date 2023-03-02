BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $1,994,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

