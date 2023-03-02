BlackRock Inc. Buys 460,370 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 47.73% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,553,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 79,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,929,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

