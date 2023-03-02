BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.10% of ANSYS worth $1,950,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $299.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.