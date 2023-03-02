Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Black Knight Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 243,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

About Black Knight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

