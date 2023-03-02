Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.
Black Knight Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 243,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.50.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
