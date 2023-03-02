Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NYSE BKI opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Black Knight by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 925.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

