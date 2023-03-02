Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.
NYSE BKI opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.78.
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
